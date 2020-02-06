Hippos hungry for love: SA’s Timothy posts Valentine’s Day message for Fiona

SAN ANTONIO – Love is in the air for two hungry hippos as Valentine’s Day draws nearer.

San Antonio Zoo’s Timothy the hippo, long-distance suitor for Cincinnati’s local celebrity Fiona the hippo, has a special Valentine’s Day message.

This comes after Timothy sent Fiona an edible arrangement and a love note for her birthday just last month.

Fiona receives birthday gift from SA’s Timothy the hippo

SA Zoo posted on behalf of Timothy on Facebook, saying another surprise is en route to Fiona, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The full love letter can be read below:

"Dear Fiona,

I hope you’re staying warm there! Get this! It actually snowed a little bit here last night! CRAY-CRAY! I was like “Grandma, we should “chill” inside tonight!” Get it?? Chill! LOL. She didn’t get the joke but she did agree. Our house is nice and cozy!Anyhoo, guess what. Next week is ❤️Valentines❤️! Me and my wingman Aaron Watson have a great surprise for you! Oh yeah, how do you like being older now? My birthday is coming up soon too!Stay warm and full! Hope you and your mom enjoyed the edible arrangements i sent!

Sincerely,

-Timothy"

Dear Fiona, I hope you’re staying warm there! Get this! It actually snowed a little bit here last night! CRAY-CRAY! I was like “Grandma, we should “chill” inside tonight!” Get it?? Chill! LOL. She didn’t get the joke but she did agree. Our house is nice and cozy! Anyhoo, guess what. Next week is ❤️Valentines❤️! Me and my wingman Aaron Watson have a great surprise for you! Oh yeah, how do you like being older now? My birthday is coming up soon too! Stay warm and full! Hope you and your mom enjoyed the edible arrangements I sent! Sincerely, -Timothy Posted by San Antonio Zoo on Thursday, February 6, 2020

Fiona has become an international phenomenon after she was born six weeks premature at the Cincinnati Zoo on Jan. 24, 2017.

Zoo officials said she was the smallest hippo to ever survive.

San Antonio Zoo working to help Australian wildlife

To learn more about Fiona’s journey, check out Facebook, the Fiona Show on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and the zoo’s website for updates.