SA’s Timothy the hippo sends birthday wishes to Fiona’s mother

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Zoo’s Timothy the hippo has done it again, wooing another hippo across the nation.

However, this isn’t just any hippo he’s gussying up to - it’s his long-distance suitor Fiona’s mother, Bibi!

Bibi celebrated her 21st birthday at the Cincinnati Zoo on Friday and Timothy took to social media to send her happy birthday wishes, which also included wishes for naps, much food and lots of time with Fiona.

Dear Mrs. Bibi, Howdy ma'am! It's me, Timothy. I'm writing to tell you Happy Birthday! I hope you get lots of... Posted by San Antonio Zoo on Friday, February 7, 2020

Timothy also gave thanks to Bibi for giving him the one of the greatest gifts ever - Fiona!

His full birthday message can be read below:

"Dear Mrs. Bibi,

Howdy ma'am! It's me, Timothy.

I'm writing to tell you Happy Birthday! I hope you get lots of great gifts. I mean seriously, you gave the world the greatest gift ever when you had the most beautiful hippo hippo in the world...FIONA!

Speaking of beautiful I have to say Fiona looks just like you and I actually thought you were sisters until my keepers told me you were her mom! MIND BLOWN! The genes are STRONG and PERFECT!

Anyhoo, may you have many naps, much food and lots of time with Fiona...oh, tell her hi for me please.

Sincerely,

Timothy"

Cincinnati Zoo also took to Facebook and wished Bibi a happy birthday.

Bibi gave birth to Fiona on Jan. 24, 2017 at the Cincinnati Zoo, where she was born six weeks premature.

Zoo officials said she was the smallest hippo to ever survive.

To learn more about Fiona’s journey, check out Facebook, the Fiona Show on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and the zoo’s website for updates.

