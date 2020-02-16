Bexar County officials looking for missing 42-year-old man

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 42-year-old man.

Joel Eugene Cross was reported missing Saturday, Feb. 15.

Officials say he was last seen in the 6000 block of Encanto Point Drive wearing grey sweatpants, a blue/grey sweater with stripes and no shoes.

Cross also has a medical condition that requires medication.

According to BCSO, Cross is described as 5′1″ with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the BCSO at 210-335-6000 or via email at missingpersons@bexar.org.