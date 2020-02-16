Charreada San Antonio to make official rodeo debut

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo draws more than 2 million visitors each year.

Some go for the music, others go for the carnival, but many Texans go for the PRCA Rodeo.

Have you ever stopped to think how American Rodeo as we know it, began? Some consider a charreada to be the grandfather of the rodeo.

Alicia Barrera joins us live at the rodeo grounds with a behind-the-scenes look at Sunday’s Charreada San Antonio event.

What you need to know about the performance:

CHARREADA SAN ANTONIO

Sunday, February 16, 2020 5:00 PM

Expo Hall on the AT&T Center / Rodeo Fairgrounds

