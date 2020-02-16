Charreada San Antonio to make official rodeo debut
Charreada event set for Sunday evening at the AT&T Center
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo draws more than 2 million visitors each year.
Some go for the music, others go for the carnival, but many Texans go for the PRCA Rodeo.
Have you ever stopped to think how American Rodeo as we know it, began? Some consider a charreada to be the grandfather of the rodeo.
Alicia Barrera joins us live at the rodeo grounds with a behind-the-scenes look at Sunday’s Charreada San Antonio event.
What you need to know about the performance:
- CHARREADA SAN ANTONIO
- Sunday, February 16, 2020 5:00 PM
- Expo Hall on the AT&T Center / Rodeo Fairgrounds
More on the SA Rodeo:
‘Texas Eats’ Episode 7: Food at the SA Rodeo
Rodeo Remembers: “The Voice” of the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo
Watch the San Antonio Rodeo from home
15 fun things for kids to do at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.