61ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

61ºF

Local News

Charreada San Antonio to make official rodeo debut

Charreada event set for Sunday evening at the AT&T Center

Tags: SA Rodeo, San Antonio, San Antonio Rodeo
Cowboy boots with spurs (Pixabay)
Cowboy boots with spurs (Pixabay) (Pixabay)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo draws more than 2 million visitors each year.

Some go for the music, others go for the carnival, but many Texans go for the PRCA Rodeo.

Have you ever stopped to think how American Rodeo as we know it, began? Some consider a charreada to be the grandfather of the rodeo.

Alicia Barrera joins us live at the rodeo grounds with a behind-the-scenes look at Sunday’s Charreada San Antonio event.

What you need to know about the performance:

  • CHARREADA SAN ANTONIO 
  • Sunday, February 16, 2020  5:00 PM
  • Expo Hall on the AT&T Center / Rodeo Fairgrounds

More on the SA Rodeo:

‘Texas Eats’ Episode 7: Food at the SA Rodeo

Rodeo Remembers: “The Voice” of the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

Watch the San Antonio Rodeo from home

15 fun things for kids to do at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: