15 fun things for kids to do at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

SAN ANTONIO – Are your ready to put your cowboy boots and hat on?

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo begins Wednesday and features tons of fun things for children to do.

According to a press release, the action-packed 18-day event features favorites such as bull riding, bronc riding, barrel racing and mutton bustin’, as well as the world’s largest junior livestock show.

Families can explore Texas’ western culture and tradition, catch world-class entertainment, taste fun fair food, browse the Shops at the Rodeo or enjoy the carnival.

Want to know where to begin? Here are 15 fun things to do with your kids while at the Rodeo.

1. Visit the Great American Petting Zoo.

The rodeo wouldn’t be the rodeo without the amazing livestock. A fan favorite attraction is the Great American Petting Zoo, where visitors can meet, pet and feed all their favorite farm animals in a large barn with no animal enclosures.

SA stock show and rodeo petting zoo image. (Photo Courtesy: San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo)

2. Become a Cowboy at Cowboy Boot Camp.

Come bring your little ones out to get a fun lesson on becoming a future San Antonio Rodeo cowboy or cowgirl. Hands on activities such as learning how to lasso, making a rope and even trying to pan for gold will teach your children necessary tools in becoming a cowboy or cowgirl. It’s a great time for the whole family!

Cowboy boot camp image (Photo Courtesy: San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo)

3. Cheer on your favorite pig at the Swifty Swine Pig Races.

Never thought of pigs being fast runners? Well, Swifty and his friends are ready to prove that pigs can really fly! Together, these swifty swines will be competing in a race for an Oreo. To make it even more interesting have each of your friends pick a pig and cheer them on in hopes of them winning.

Swifty Swine image (Photo Courtesy: San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo)

4. Learn in Animal Adventures.

Do you wonder where a lot of our food comes from? Or what kind of animal products we use often? Open daily is the Animal Adventures exhibit in the Animals and Agriculture barn. This is the place you come to be more educated in the importance of agriculture. With fun activities including live animals, hatching chicks and feed samples, it’s an educational experience for everyone!

Animal adventures at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo (Photo Courtesy: San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo)

5. Check out Bustin’ in the Barns

The most adorable part of the rodeo is making its way outside of the AT&T Center! Equal parts cute and exciting, mutton bustin’ features the next generation of cowboys and cowgirls as they try their best to ride a sheep for six seconds. With an entry fee of $35, anyone from ages 4-7 can compete for in hopes of winning a bright and shiny new buckle! To read more, click here.

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

6. Try Your Hand at One of the Carnival Games.

Featuring one of the largest carnival providers in the U.S., the rodeo carnival offers a variety of games and rides with something suited for visitors of all ages. Winning your child or date a stuffed animal from one of the booths would be sure to make their day.

Carnival image at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo (Photo Courtesy: San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo)

7. Get a Handspun Milkshake at the Dairy Center.

Head to the dairy barn opportunity to learn more about where our dairy products come from. After checking out the milking demonstrations, help yourself to a delicious handspun milkshake! Choose from flavors like chocolate, strawberry and vanilla. Maybe even get one of each flavor!

Dairy Center image at San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo (Photo Courtesy: San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo)

8. Hop On a Great American Pony Ride.

Does your child ask for a pony? Visit the fairgrounds and enjoy a fun pony ride! Rather it be your little 1st first time riding or their 500th, saddle them up on a pony and watch them enjoy the ride. You can see as they can build a bond with the pony and get more comfortable with riding. As a parent, all you have to do is sit back, relax and take pictures of your little one.

Pony Ride at San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo (Photo Courtesy: San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo)

9. Learn How to Catch Bass with Army Bass Anglers.

In the Texas Wildlife Expo inside of the Freeman Coliseum, you can find the Army Bass Anglers. A group of army veterans who want to teach the youth how to fish! Daily, there will be times to be able to fish. Swing by and discover if fishing is a new passion of yours!

Army Bass Anglers image at San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo (Photo Courtesy: San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo)

10. Use Your Imagination With Zoomagination.

“Where the wild kingdom meets your imagination!” Enjoy live animal entertainment programs. Zoomagination focuses on the interactions between humans, animals and the environment. Here you can find animals such as macaws and two towed sloths. Check the schedule of events for show times.

Zoomagination at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo (Sable Photography - Copyright 2017 - All Rights Reserved)

11. Catch a High Energy Show

Robert Castillo’s BMX Freestyle Team: From February 12-17, we will see some high flying action on two wheels! These BMX pros will do tricks of quarter pips, box jumps, a grind rail and an all new launch ramp! Check the schedule of events for exact show times.

Nerveless Nocks Thrill Show: Get ready for a show that will keep you on the edge of your seat! These men and women with nerves of steel will perform acrobatic feats, to death defying tricks on the double wheel, and even bring motorcycles into the Steel Globe! This thrill show will be at the Rodeo from February 18-23. Check the schedule of events for exact show times.

Extreme Dogs: From Feb. 6-11 we welcome back our 4-legged stunt stars from Extreme Dogs. You can witness these highly talented and agile canines dive, weave, and jump into your hearts! Don't miss it! Check the schedule of events for the next show!

High Energy Show at San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo. (Photo Courtesy: San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo)

12. See an Amazing Archery Show

Master Bowman Frank Addington's Amazing Archery Show is unlike anything you have seen before. He will show off his talents with trick shots, behind the back shots, and keep your eyes on the target because he might even split a baby asprin. Frank has performances on select days. Be sure to check the schedule of events for exact dates and showtimes.

Amazing Archery at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo (Photo Courtesy: San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo)

13. We’ve got Zoo Animals too from the San Antonio Zoo

When wild meets life! Get a glimpse of what your local zoo has to offer at the Rodeo. Make a wild connection with some of our animal ambassadors, reconnect with nature in the outdoor play scape, and learn how the zoo is securing a future for wildlife both locally and globally. Plus, get an exclusive discount on a Zoo Annual Pass only at the Rodeo You can visit the exhibit daily, but check the schedule of events for exact times.

San Antonio Zoo image for San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo (Photo Courtesy: San Antonio Zoo and San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo)

14. Visit Dan-Dan the Farmer Man

Inside of Little Buckaroo Farms, kiddos can catch an interactive comedy rainmaker show. When the Cornball Clodhopper cranks up his Crop-Quenching Contraption, these Rural Rubes conjure up a Crowd Cooling Cloudburst! You can watch this show daily. Check the schedule of events for exact times.

Dan-Dan the Farmer Man image (Photo Courtesy: San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo)

15. Discover the world of Horses

Horse Discovery provides the opportunity to learn more about horses and the sport of rodeo. Exhibits include displays of horses, their uses and their role in today’s world.