SAPD: Man in critical condition after shooting on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after he was shot in his home, according to San Antonio Police Department.

Police were called to the 400 block of Bonner Avenue around 7 p.m. after the victim’s family notified authorities that a shooting had ensued.

Two individuals allegedly barged into the victim’s home and started shooting. The victim was shot twice and is now in critical condition, per SAPD.

Authorities say the victim also shot back in self defense and one of the suspects was shot in the face. The injured suspect’s condition is unknown.

The victim and one of the suspects were both hospitalized following the incident. The whereabouts of the other suspect are currently unknown.

The motive for the shooting is unclear, but police say a large amount of money and a gun was found inside of the home after the shooting.

The investigation is still ongoing.

We’ll bring more details as they become available.