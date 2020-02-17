Traffic stop leads to man’s arrest for smuggling illegal immigrants, officials say
Deputies say the immigrants were turned over to U.S. Border Patrol
ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – A routine traffic stop led to the arrest of a Louisiana man for smuggling three undocumented, illegal immigrants, according to Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward.
Officials say Roy Louis Schmidt, of New Orleans, concealed the immigrants in the back seat of his Ford pickup truck.
The undocumented immigrants were turned over to U.S. Border Patrol, according to authorities.
Border Patrol declined to charge Schmidt federally; however, deputies say he is facing charges in state court.
