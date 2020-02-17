Traffic stop leads to man’s arrest for smuggling illegal immigrants, officials say

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – A routine traffic stop led to the arrest of a Louisiana man for smuggling three undocumented, illegal immigrants, according to Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward.

Officials say Roy Louis Schmidt, of New Orleans, concealed the immigrants in the back seat of his Ford pickup truck.

A routine traffic stop yesterday in Jourdanton by Deputy Sheriff Shane Billings resulted in the arrest of a Louisiana... Posted by Sheriff David Soward, Atascosa County, Texas on Sunday, February 16, 2020

The undocumented immigrants were turned over to U.S. Border Patrol, according to authorities.

Border Patrol declined to charge Schmidt federally; however, deputies say he is facing charges in state court.