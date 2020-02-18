Baseball and brisket: Bill Miller Bar-B-Q expanding to Wolff Stadium

SAN ANTONIO – Editors note: This story is part of a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q is expected to unveil plans on Feb. 18 for a new partnership with the San Antonio Missions, according to the San Antonio Business Journal.

The deal will give the nearly 70-year-old company a unique presence at Wolff Stadium with space for Bill Miller’s first satellite restaurant, which will be situated on the second-level concourse at the West Side ballpark.

The company was established in 1953 with a small fried chicken-to-go restaurant. That led to the introduction of hamburgers and barbecue, and a business that now includes more than 70 restaurants, with more in various stages of development. It now has a presence in the greater San Antonio area, as well as in Austin and Corpus Christi.

