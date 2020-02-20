‘Texas seems very upset with me': TryGuy throws shade at Whataburger after taste test

YouTuber Keith Habersberger, a member of TheTryGuys, has some choice words for Whataburger... and Texans aren’t happy.

Texas seems very upset w/ me. — Keith Habersberger (@KeithHabs) February 19, 2020

His restaurant review is a part of Habersberger’s series on YouTube, entitled “Keith Eats Everything,” which follows his solo adventures visiting some of the most popular food chains and tasting all that their menus have to offer.

This time around, he decided to put an Arizona’s Whataburger restaurant’s menu to the test. The result? Probably not what you expected.

“It should be called, ‘Wetaburger,’” Habersberger said in the video, reviewing the Honey BBQ Chicken Strip Sandwich.

The video was posted Wednesday, Feb. 19th, and as of Thursday, it has over 1.3 million views and counting.

Habersberger also reviewed the classic Whataburger, saying the bun itself was huge and beautiful, but he doesn’t love it.

In fact, he even compared it to Burger King’s Whopper sandwich.

The TryGuy took to Twitter to ask why Whataburger doesn’t put even more emphasis on its one-of-a-kind condiment — spicy ketchup.

If the spicy ketchup is such a game changer at whataburger, why isn’t it just a default condiment on all their food? — Keith Habersberger (@KeithHabs) February 20, 2020

The YouTuber said he will be in Austin, Texas, next month and is urging Twitter users to choose five things for him to try again at Whataburger.

I’ll be in Austin, TX next month. You can choose 5 things for me to try again at Whataburger and I’ll let you know if it’s better. — Keith Habersberger (@KeithHabs) February 19, 2020

