NCAA unveils 2021 Women’s Final Four San Antonio logo

SAN ANTONIO – The 2021 NCAA Women’s Final Four logo has been unveiled and it’s representative of San Antonio and South Texas.

The logo was designed by Section 127 in Indianapolis and its wordmark includes four-star embellishments, which are a nod to the four teams competing in SA for the national championship, according to NCAA.

The Lone Star can also be found in the shape of the basketball, which is the official state seal of Texas.

Even the colors in the logo - bright blues, reds and oranges - are references to the art found throughout the Alamo City, per the NCAA.

San Antonio scores big with Final Four

Officials say the University of the Incarnate Word, the University of Texas at San Antonio and San Antonio Sports will host the Final Four on April 2 and 4, 2021 at the Alamodome.

“We continue to return to San Antonio because the city embraces our event with Texas-sized hospitality, a strong local organizing committee, a world-class venue and genuine love of basketball,” said Lynn Holzman, NCAA vice president of women’s basketball. “We look forward to working again with San Antonio Sports, our host institutions and the Alamodome in creating a memorable experience for our teams, fans and South Texas.”

Pre-sale for the event will begin March 26 for all-session tickets.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on April 3.

Regional and single-session tickets will go on sale in the fall.

For more information on the Women’s Final Four, click here.