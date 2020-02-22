‘I am so proud that he’s pulling through’: Family hopeful after crash leaves Texas man in medically-induced coma

HOUSTON – A Lake Livingston man is lucky to be alive after striking a metal fence in north Montgomery County Tuesday.

Jake Tabor, 24, was driving on Highway 75 near Shepard Hill Road when he dodged a deer, veered off the road and crashed, according to his father, Mark. The young father of two called 911 himself after the crash.

“The EMTs and the fire department worked a half-hour or better to get him cut out of the truck,” the father said.

Mark said his son was pierced by a metal pole from the fence.

“It entered his side and came through right under his lungs and barely missed his heart,” Mark said.

Jake has already undergone five operations at HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, and his family anticipates he will undergo several more over the next few months.

“He is a fighter,” Mark said. “He’s been strong-minded, strong-willed since he was a boy.”

Jake’s mother, Lisa Modzelewski, said her son is highly sedated and requires a breathing tube but is showing signs of improvement.

“He’s amazing, he really is,” she said. “He’s an amazing kid and I am so proud that he’s pulling through.”

Tabors parents’ credit first responders with saving their son’s life.

“If I could personally thank each one of them, I would,” Modzelewski said.

“They’re true heroes," Mark said.

The rescue is especially meaningful for Jake’s parents, who lost another son five weeks ago. He was 27 years old.

Mark said Jake recently started a new job and his health insurance has not kicked in yet.

If you would like help with medical expenses, the family has set up a GoFundMe page.