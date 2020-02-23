Man shot dead by family member on West Side, per SA police

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after being shot in the chest by a family member on the city’s West Side, according to San Antonio Police Department.

The shooting happened at 3:45 a.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of West Salinas Street.

Police say family members inside the home woke up to an argument between the victim and his girlfriend. A minor later walked out of his bedroom with a pistol in hand.

A fight broke out between the two men, which led to the fatal shooting. The victim was in his 20′s and was pronounced deceased by EMS, per authorities.

Sgt. Richard Limón confirmed the victim and the shooter are not blood-related.

“It may be that (the victim) was just staying here for the night,” Limón said. “As far as we know, he’s been staying here for a couple of nights.”

Officials say the shooter fled on foot with his girlfriend but were found about five miles away from the scene. She is also being questioned by detectives.

Police weren’t able to disclose if the deadly weapon was recovered.

“We're still working (and) trying to find out all the information before we make a determination whether any charges will be filed tonight,” Limón said.

Due to his age, police will not release the identity of the shooter.

The investigation is still ongoing.