Shooting suspect taken into custody after firefight with SAPD officers

SAN ANTONIO – A shooting suspect was taken into custody Friday morning after exchanging gunfire with a police officer, officials said.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Darby after receiving calls about a car wreck shortly before 10 a.m.

When they arrived on the scene, police discovered that the driver was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Witnesses heard a pop, came outside and saw the crash, according to SAPD Sgt. Michelle Ramos.

Witnesses saw the shooting victim in the driver’s side, while a man in the passenger’s seat ran from the scene.

The driver, a male in his 30s, was pronounced dead around 10 a.m., Ramos said.

Officers made contact with the suspect at Highway 90. The suspect raised his weapon at several officers and fired twice at one officer, Ramos said.

The officer was not hit, but the shots pierced his driver side door, Ramos said.

One of the officers returned fire, according to Ramos, but the suspect was not hit.

The suspect was taken into custody near Lansing Lane without incident, Ramos said.

Police did not identify the suspect, who is 34 years old. He is expected to face multiple criminal charges.