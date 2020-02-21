Man posed as AT&T employee to scam 73-year-old woman, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is accused of taking money from a woman, 73, after he allegedly pretended to be an AT&T employee and told her he would connect services at her home.

Christopher Langley, 27, is facing a charge of theft between $100-$750 to an elderly person, according to Bexar County Jail records.

On Jan. 28, Langley allegedly posed as an employee by wearing a shirt with an AT&T logo on it.

Langley told the woman he would connect three TVs, internet and a cell phone for $89 a month, according to an arrest affidavit.

When the victim asked for an employee badge, Langley showed her his Texas identification card, which the victim took a picture of, the affidavit states.

Police said Langley asked the victim for $300 but she said she could only write a check for $150. He then told her AT&T would return the following day to install the equipment.

When AT&T didn’t return the following day, the victim called the company and they informed her Langley was not an employee. The woman called Langley to ask for her money back, but he “avoided the issue,” police said.

Langley is facing a range of charges, including theft of property and deceptive business practice. His total bond amount has been set at $36,000.