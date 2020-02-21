Cibolo police officer arrested on child pornography charges, officials say

CIBOLO, Texas – A Cibolo police officer was arrested Thursday on a charge of possession of child pornography, officials said.

The Cibolo Police Department said the Texas Attorney General’s Office notified the agency that it had an active warrant for Officer Chris Ybarra.

Officers arrested Ybarra around 4:40 p.m., and he was booked into the Guadalupe County jail.

Ybarra was placed on leave while officials investigate, Cibolo PD said.

The police department issued the following statement:

“The Cibolo Police Department is cooperating with the investigation and will continue to assist in whatever capacity that we can. We continue to be committed to a culture of high morals and ethical policing. We will continue to hold those in our organization accountable to those high moral standards and swiftly deal with those who choose to violate those standards. We ask for the community’s prayers and support during this time for all those impacted by today’s events. The Cibolo Police Department has a great relationship with the citizens of Cibolo and we will continue to strive to provide professional police services while enforcing the law and fostering positive community partnerships.”

The Texas Rangers and Attorney General’s Office are investigating the case.

