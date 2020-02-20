BCSO deputy arrested, accused of sexually assaulting child

SAN ANTONIO – A veteran Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested Thursday on a felony charge of sexual assault of a child, according to multiple law enforcement sources.

Deputy Andrew Guerra, 40, was taken into custody around 1:20 p.m.

BCSO identifies child sex assault suspect shot by deputy on Northeast Side

Records obtained by the KSAT 12 Defenders show that Guerra, a 16-year veteran of BCSO, had been under investigation by the San Antonio Police Department since January 2019.

According to SAPD records, investigators received information early last year that Guerra was accused of having sex with a girl beginning when she was 13 years old and continuing for more than a year.

The teen, when interviewed by SAPD, reported that the sex assaults had happened “numerous times,” according to preliminary information released by the department.

Driver of stolen vehicle killed in crash identified

Guerra faces a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault of a child, as part of a seven-count indictment.

BCSO officials said Thursday that they have begun the process of terminating Guerra, who had been on unpaid administrative leave for over a year.