BCSO investigating officer-involved shooting on Northeast Side

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting on the Northeast Side, officials said Wednesday night.

BCSO said the shooting happened near Channecy Springs and Parton Lane, close to I-35.

Officials say there is no danger to the public.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is handling an officer involved shooting at the corner of Channcey Springs and Parton. There is no danger or threat to the community. Media briefing will take place around 8:15. pic.twitter.com/v8XBYlcZr9 — Bexar County Sheriff (@BexarCoSheriff) February 20, 2020

BCSO will be releasing new information at a press briefing around 8:15 p.m.

