BCSO investigating officer-involved shooting on Northeast Side

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting on the Northeast Side, officials said Wednesday night.

BCSO said the shooting happened near Channecy Springs and Parton Lane, close to I-35.

Officials say there is no danger to the public.

BCSO will be releasing new information at a press briefing around 8:15 p.m.

KSAT will update this story with the latest information.

