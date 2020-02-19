Driver killed in rollover crash on Camp Bullis Road, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s is dead following a rollover crash on the city’s Northwest Side late Tuesday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just after 11 p.m. on Camp Bullis Road near Babcock Road and Lutheran High School.

According to police, the man was driving a black Mustang at a high-rate of speed when he lost control, hitting a tree.

Police said the vehicle went airborne and rolled into the parking lot of Lutheran High School, where it crashed into a parked van.

The driver was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.