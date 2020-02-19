Officials identify suspect in drunk-driving crash that killed 19-year-old woman

SAN ANTONIO – Officials have named a suspect in a deadly crash in which a 19-year-old woman was killed Monday morning on the West Side.

Erick Eduardo Casas, 28, is accused of driving drunk before slamming into an SUV, officials say.

Jasmine Claire Goudeau, 19, was killed in the crash near Culebra Road and Micron Drive.

19-year-old killed after truck runs red light, crashes into SUV, police say

Friends and family gathered at a vigil Tuesday night to remember Goudeau.

“I know she looked up to me, but tonight, I look up to her. There’s nothing more to say,” said Marvin Goudeau during the vigil.

Jasmine Goudeau was in the SUV during the crash. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.