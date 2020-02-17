Woman injured after truck runs red light, crashes into sedan, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A local woman is in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just after 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Culebra Road and Micron Drive on the city’s West Side.

According to police, a white truck ran a red light, crashing into the woman’s silver sedan.

Police said the driver of the white truck was being evaluated for a possible DWI.

The unidentified woman was taken to University Hospital for her injuries.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing.