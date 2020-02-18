Woman dies after deputy US Marshal hit her in wrong-way driving crash on 1604

SAN ANTONIO – Taylor McCowan, 23, died Saturday nearly two weeks after being hit by a deputy U.S. Marshal in a wrong-way driving crash, according to San Antonio police.

Jonathan Jones, 40, was driving a pickup truck in the wrong direction on Loop 1604 before crashing head-on into a sedan on Jan. 31, police said.

Jones was arrested on intoxication assault charges after the crash, which occurred near the Babcock Road exit on San Antonio’s northwest side.

Online court records on Tuesday show the charge of intoxication assault still stands but charges for intoxication manslaughter are expected.

KSAT reached out to the police department and district attorney’s office for comment.

“We take seriously any allegation of misconduct by our personnel and an internal investigation will be conducted,” Christopher Bozeman, a spokesman for the US Marshals Service, said in a news release.

The woman was pinned inside her car, according to police, and was taken to University Hospital in serious condition.

Her mother told KSAT McCowan sustained permanent brain damage in the collision.

“Jones will be relieved of his operational duties and placed on administrative leave,” said Bozeman. “We are cooperating fully with the San Antonio Police Department’s investigation of the incident.”