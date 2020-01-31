Wrong-way driver arrested after head-on crash on Loop 1604
Crash occurred just before 1 a.m. near Babcock Road
SAN ANTONIO – A wrong-way driver was arrested after they crashed their pickup truck head-on into a sedan on Loop 1604 overnight, San Antonio police said.
The crash occurred just before 1 a.m. on Loop 1604 eastbound near the Babcock Road exit on the city’s Northwest Side.
According to police, the driver of the truck crashed into the car, pinning a woman inside.
Police said the driver of the truck was taken into custody and is charged with intoxication assault and unlawful carry of a firearm.
The woman inside the sedan was taken to University Hospital for her injuries. Her name and condition are not known.
Police did not did give a name or age of the man arrested.
