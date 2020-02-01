Victim of head-on crash involving Deputy US Marshal still in critical condition, family says

SAN ANTONIO – A young woman pinned in her car after a head-on crash is still in critical condition, as of Saturday.

The family identified her as 23-year-old Taylor McCowan. According to McCowan’s mother, she sustained permanent brain damage from the collision.

The crash happened Friday night off of Loop 1604 near Babcock Road.

San Antonio Police Department said 40-year-old Jonathan Jones was driving his truck the wrong way on 1604 when the crash happened.

Deputy US Marshal arrested after wrong-way driving crash on 1604

Jones, a deputy U.S. marshal, was arrested on intoxication assault charges.

A U.S. Marshals spokesperson confirmed Jones is now on administrative leave, pending the investigation.

In addition to the charge of intoxication assault, Jones has also been charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm.