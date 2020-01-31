Deputy US Marshal arrested after wrong-way driving crash on 1604

SAN ANTONIO – District clerk records show a deputy US Marshal was the driver of a pickup truck that crashed head-on into a sedan on Loop 1604 around 1 a.m. Friday, injuring the driver of the other vehicle.

Christopher Bozeman, a spokesman for the US Marshals Service, confirmed the suspect is 40-year-old Jonathan Jones.

Jones was arrested Friday morning on intoxication assault charges after the crash which occurred near the Babcock Road exit on San Antonio’s Northwest side.

“We take seriously any allegation of misconduct by our personnel and an internal investigation will be conducted,” Bozeman said in a news release.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Wrong-way driver arrested after head-on crash on Loop 1604

The woman was pinned inside her car, according to police, and was taken to University Hospital in unknown condition for her injuries.

“Jones will be relieved of his operational duties and placed on administrative leave,” said Bozeman. “We are cooperating fully with the San Antonio Police Department’s investigation of the incident.”