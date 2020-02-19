Former employee arrested for allegedly sexually abusing child at Boysville, police say

CONVERSE, Texas – A former house parent at Boysville was arrested Tuesday on an aggravated sexual assault of a child charge after a 2015 incident, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Pablo Cosme Briones Jr., 40, was the house parent at an all-girls cottage at the children’s home when the alleged incident took place.

The victim, who was 9 years old at the time of the assault, told police Briones took her into an office while the rest of the girls were watching a movie and sexually assaulted her, according to the affidavit.

The victim was in the care of Briones Jr. from Aug. 11, 2014, to Aug. 10, 2015, and the assault is alleged to have taken place around Aug. 1, 2015, the affidavit states.

Child Protective Services contacted police on Jan. 8 after the victim made an outcry about the alleged abuse at the Boysville girl’s cottage.

Briones Jr.'s bond is set at $50,000, according to Bexar County court records and he has a pre-hearing set for March 25.

Boysville is located at 8555 E Loop 1604 in Converse and is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping serve the needs of children.

The victim is no longer at Boysville, according to the affidavit.

KSAT has reached out to Boysville for comment.