SA man wanted on child sexual assault charge

SAN ANTONIO – The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force is searching for Gilbert Garza, 45, on a charge that he sexually assaulted a child.

An warrant for Garza’s arrest was issued in March 2019, according to Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman.

“The indictment alleged that Garza sexually assaulted a child through physical force and contact. The victim was under the age of 17 years old,” Bozeman said.

Garza’s last known residence was on the North Side of San Antonio.

Call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500 if you have information that can lead to Garza’s arrest.