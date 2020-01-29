Austin man wanted on child sex crimes could be in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force is searching for Zachary George Harris, 23.

In April 2019, a warrant was issued for Harris’ arrest on four counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

“The indictment alleged that Harris sexually assaulted a child multiple times through physical force and contact,” said Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman.

The victim was under the age of 14 years old.

Harris’ last known place of residence was in Austin, but authorities believe he could be in San Antonio.

Call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500 if you have any information that can lead to Harris’ arrest.