Buda man wanted for sexually assaulting a child could be in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force is searching for a man accused of aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 14 years old.

An arrest warrant was issued for Marcus Forrest Wink, 54, in February 2019 after an indictment was filed alleging that he sexually assaulted a child through physical force and contact.

SA man wanted on child sexual assault charge

“His last known place of residence was in Buda, Texas, but he’s known to reside here in San Antonio," said Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman.

Call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-67-8500 if you have information that can lead to Wink’s arrest.