Man shoots, kills wife after smoking meth while children were present, per Wilson County officials

WILSON COUNTY, Texas – A 35-year-old man shot and killed his wife after smoking meth in a truck before the couple was supposed to be headed to a store, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The fatal shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. on North Sixth Street in Stockdale.

The sheriff’s office said the couple’s children were in the yard during the time of the shooting.

Anthony Davis told authorities he and his wife were smoking meth in their truck before heading out to the store. He said she didn’t want to go to the store.

As the woman was exiting the vehicle, Davis shot his wife, WCSO said.

Authorities said Davis first told them he had shot his wife and then said it was an accident.

WCSO said there was no mention of an argument.

Davis drove to a nearby emergency medical services station and told first responders his wife needed help, the sheriff’s office said. They followed him back to the house, where EMS personnel administered CPR after finding Davis’ wife lying in the yard.

Davis’ wife died from her injuries at the scene.

Authorities arrested Davis and charged him with murder and possession of methamphetamine. He was booked into the Wilson County Jail.

Texas Child Protective Services took custody of the couple’s children before giving them to family members in San Antonio.