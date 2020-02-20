Driver of stolen vehicle dies in crash after driving recklessly, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man driving a stolen vehicle is dead after he crashed while driving recklessly early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just after midnight near a car wash on Callaghan Road and Evers Road on the city’s Northwest Side.

According to police, they had received multiple calls about the driver, who was doing doughnuts with the stolen car just before committing a hit-and-run.

Police said the driver was seen by a female witness hitting another car and taking off. The witness told police she tried to follow, but the driver sped off.

Authorities said they later received a call for a single-vehicle crash on Callaghan, and police say it was the same car from the previous calls.

When officers searched the scene, they found the male driver deceased. His name and age have not been released.

Police said the white car was reported stolen last Friday.