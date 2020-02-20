LIVE: 10-year-old girl riding bike to school fatally struck by vehicle

SAN ANTONIO – A 10-year-old girl who was riding her bike to school was fatally struck by a vehicle in far West Bexar County, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

The crash occurred around 8 a.m. near Ranch View East and Rim Rock Valley, not far from Culebra Road.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the girl lost control and veered into oncoming traffic when she was struck by the sport utility vehicle. She was not wearing a helmet.

Driver of stolen vehicle dies in crash after driving recklessly, police say

EMS transported the unnamed girl, a student of Kallison Elementary, to University Hospital, where she later died.

Northside Independent School District spokesman Barry Perez said counselors are at the school to address the needs of the students, staff and family.

Police identify 75-year-old woman killed in crash with tree

KSAT 12 has a crew at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.