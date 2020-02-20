SAPD: 75-year-old woman in critical condition after crashing vehicle into tree

SAN ANTONIO – A 75-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital in critical condition after she crashed her vehicle into a tree, San Antonio police said Thursday.

The crash occurred just after 4 a.m. in the 13500 block of Huebner Road, not far from Lockhill Selma Road on the city’s Northwest Side.

According to police, the woman for an unknown reason lost control of her vehicle and crashed into the tree.

She was taken to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.