SAPD officer arrested on federal child exploitation charges, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio Police Department patrol officer was arrested and is facing charges related to the sexual exploitation of children, the FBI San Antonio Division said in a joint news release with SAPD.

A federal grand jury indicted Sebastian Torres, 25, on charges of distribution and possession of obscene visual representation of the sexual abuse of children, officials said.

Torres was arrested Thursday morning by the San Antonio Police Department. He went before a magistrate judge Friday.

A detention hearing for Torres is set to be scheduled next week.

The San Antonio Police Department initiated the investigation and then partnered with the San Antonio FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, officials said.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus issued the following statement:

“The charges against Torres are deeply disturbing. When I was initially made aware of the allegations, he was immediately placed on administrative duty and a joint investigation with the FBI was launched. As a result of his arrest, Torres is now on administrative leave and the case remains under investigation. Because this is now a federal investigation, I cannot comment further except to say that we will continue to provide information and assistance to the FBI and the United States Attorney’s Office.”

Torres could face up to 20 years in prison for each charge if convicted, the FBI said.

Torres is a two-year veteran of the San Antonio Police Department.