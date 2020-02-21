Medical examiner identifies 10-year-old girl killed while riding bike to school

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office on Friday identified the 10-year-old girl hit and killed by a vehicle while riding her bike to school.

Irie Suarez, a fifth grade student at Kallison Elementary in the North Side Independent School District, died after being struck by sport utility vehicle around 7:30 a.m. Thursday on Ranch View East and Remrock Valley near Culebra Road.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Suarez’ backpack likely caused her to lose her balance on her bike, falling into the vehicle’s path. The accident is under investigation.

The driver is not expected to face any charges.

“This is a tragic situation,” Deputy Johnny Garcia, a spokesman at the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. “This beautiful girl was just on her way to school, just like any other kid in this neighborhood that makes the commute on their bicycle.”

