Murder suspect on the loose after jumping bail on $300,000 bond

SAN ANTONIO – Law enforcement officers are searching for a San Antonio murder suspect weeks after he was given a $300,000 bond in his case.

David Hinojosa has been on the run since last week, after a warrant was issued by a magistrate judge, court and law enforcement officials confirmed to the KSAT 12 Defenders.

Hinojosa was charged in September 2017 in connection with the Aug. 14 shooting death of Joseph “Dash” Torres at The Fabulous Texas Sugartime Bar, located in the 2700 block of Bill Miller Lane.

Records show Hinojosa was released on a $300,000 bond Jan. 4, only to violate the conditions of his release less than six weeks later.

A magistrate judge issued a warrant for Hinojosa’s arrest last week, a court official confirmed.

Court records show the bond was signed by Rangel’s Bonding Service.

The company could be liable to pay the entire $300,000.