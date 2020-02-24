Popovich, Spurs’ Big 3, DeRozan honor Kobe and Gianna Bryant at emotional memorial service

The San Antonio Spurs paid respect to Kobe and Gianna Bryant at an emotional memorial service on Monday in Los Angeles.

A Spurs contingent led by head coach Gregg Popovich was among those in attendance at the Bryant’s “Celebration of Life” memorial service inside the Staples Center.

Spurs Sports and Entertainment CEO R.C. Buford, former Spurs greats Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili were in attendance along with current Spurs players DeMar DeRozan and Rudy Gay.

DeRozan is a Southern California native.

Former Spurs center Pau Gasol was there as well to honor the lives of Bryant and his daughter.

Gasol won two NBA championships with Bryant as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: TV personality Jimmy Kimmel speaks during The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

Numerous tributes have taken place since Bryant, Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash last month.

Bryant and his daughter were laid to rest in a cemetery in Southern California on Feb. 7.

Monday’s memorial service was an opportunity for the public to reflect on Bryant’s life and mourn the loss of the basketball legend and his daughter.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Vanessa Bryant speaks during The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

Vanessa Bryant eulogized her 41-year-old husband and their daughter with emotional remarks. It was the first time Bryant has spoken publicly since the crash.

“God knew they couldn’t be on this earth without each other,” Bryant said of the pair. “He had to bring them home to heaven together.”

Several NBA stars, league legends and celebrities were there to honor Bryant, who will be inducted to Pro Basketball Hall of Fame posthumously after he won five NBA championships during his 20-year career with the Lakers.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson attend The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)