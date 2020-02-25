Affidavit: Man used machete, fake gun to rob victims in all day crime spree

SAN ANTONIO – A man already accused of kidnapping and robbing one victim now faces charges related to several other robberies.

The latest charges against Justin Johnson, 20, were filed against him Monday.

However, San Antonio police say all of the charges stem from the same crime spree which happened Feb. 19.

According to court documents, Johnson was arrested that same day after allegedly threatening one victim with a machete and what turned out to be a toy gun and forcing him to drive to an ATM.

When the victim was not able to withdraw any cash, Johnson made him call his parents and demand money, the arrest affidavit said.

The parents called police who arrested Johnson outside their home.

Court documents show investigators later linked Johnson to two other robberies that same day.

He is accused of robbing a 37-year-old woman of cash at an ATM, and robbing two teenage boys of their cell phones, a wallet, laptop, clothing and a pair of tennis shoes.

The affidavit said Johnson was wearing those stolen shoes when he was arrested.

Johnson faces a total of four counts of aggravated robbery as well as a charge of aggravated kidnapping.