Argument in car results in crash into utility pole, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One person is in the hospital after a driver crashed their vehicle into a utility pole late Monday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just before 10 p.m. in the 800 block of Basse Road, not far from San Pedro Avenue on the city’s North Side.

According to police, the driver lost control of the vehicle while arguing with a woman passenger in the front seat.

Police said the car went between a pole and guardrail just before crashing into another pole in front of a used car lot.

The driver and the two backseat passengers were not hurt. The woman was taken to University Hospital for her injuries.

Police said the driver of the car was not intoxicated.