Officials identify 22-year-old victim who was allegedly shot by relative

SAN ANTONIO – Officials have identified a man who was fatally shot in the neck over the weekend.

Justin Garcia, 22, died after he was shot around 4 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 3500 block of West Salinas Street, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

San Antonio police said a family dispute preceded the shooting.

Family members inside the house woke up to an argument between Garcia and his girlfriend, police said Sunday.

Affidavit: Man used machete, fake gun to rob victims in all day crime spree

A third person, who police said is a minor, walked out of a bedroom with a pistol and they began to argue.

The minor then shot Garcia and ran off with the girlfriend, police said. The suspected gunman and the woman were found about five miles away from the scene where the woman was questioned by detectives.

The suspected gunman’s age has not been released by police.

A request for comment from San Antonio Police Department about a possible arrest has not been returned.