Fire destroys 2 mobile homes at Jasper Mobile Home Park

SAN ANTONIO – A fire early Wednesday morning has destroyed two mobile homes and killed a family’s pet on the city’s Northeast Side.

Firefighters were called around 2 a.m. to the Jasper Mobile Home Park in the 6700 block of Walzem Road after receiving reports of a fire.

By the time firefighters arrived, they found huge flames.

Fire officials said heavy winds spread the fire to a family’s nearby mobile home.

The family made it safely out, but their dog died in the fire, firefighters said.

The Bexar County Fire Department, the Windcrest Fire Department, the Air Force Fire Department, and Kirby Fire Department all answered the call.

The American Red Cross has since been called out for the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is not currently known. The mobile homes are considered a total loss.