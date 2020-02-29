Man, 34, charged with indecency with child, officials say

UNIVERSAL CITY, Texas – A San Antonio man is charged with indecency with a child, according to an arrest affidavit.

Bexar County authorities were told about an incident of inappropriate sexual contact involving a 9-year-old girl and Michael Ansley, 34, which occurred in November at a mobile home park in Universal City, according to the affidavit.

A second incident involving Ansley occurred in January at a home in San Antonio, officials said. The victim told authorities this was the last incident.

Ansley was charged with indecency with a child-contact, according to the affidavit.

He’s currently awaiting indictment, according to the Bexar County Court’s website.

His pre-hearing is set for March 31.