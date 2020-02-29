Memorial held for 10-year-old girl killed while riding bicycle to school

SAN ANTONIO – Community members gathered Saturday to remember Irie Suarez, a 10-year-old girl that was killed while riding her bicycle to school earlier this month.

The incident happened Feb. 20 when Suarez fell off her bike and was struck and killed by an oncoming SUV in far West Bexar County, officials say.

A memorial walk was held Saturday outside of Nathan Kallison Elementary School.

The school also planted a tree in her honor and t-shirts were made in her remembrance.

The exact cause of her falling into the road is still under investigation, but the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said a backpack may have caused her to lose balance and fall in front of the SUV.

The driver is not expected to face any charges.

The county has received a petition to put up safety barriers where the crash happened near Remrock Valley and Ranch View East.

