Memorial grows for 10-year-old killed while riding bike to school

SAN ANTONIO – A memorial continues to grow for fifth grader Irie Suarez.

She died after being struck by a vehicle on Thursday morning on Ranch View East and Remrock Valley near Culebra Road.

Several parents with their children remembered Irie on Saturday, leaving teddy bears, flowers and balloons at her memorial site.

Medical examiner identifies 10-year-old girl killed while riding bike to school

Monica Wilkerson lives in the community and visited the memorial with her 13-year-old daughter.

“It hit my daughter pretty hard because like they said on the news, this community, the kids commute. They walk, they ride their bikes,” said Monica Wilkerson, a resident.

Wilkerson wants Irie’s family to know the community is thinking about her and her family.

“I feel for the family, but we also believe in Jesus Christ. So we know that she is heaven,” Wilkerson said.

Community pushes for change after 10-year-old killed while riding bike to school