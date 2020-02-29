SAPD: Suspect killed after officer-involved shooting on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – Correction: The story initially included a headline that incorrectly stated that officers were injured. In fact, police said the suspect pointed a gun at officers after they entered the home. Police then opened fire and the suspect was killed, according to SAPD’s preliminary details. KSAT regrets the error.

One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting happened on the West Side Saturday morning.

San Antonio Police Department were called to the shooting around 6 a.m. in the 300 block of Concio Street.

Police say a woman called to report a disturbance with a man in her home.

The male suspect, 45, was the ‘on-again, off-again’ boyfriend of the mother of the woman who called police, according to SAPD’s preliminary details. However, the mother wasn’t at the home when the shooting broke out.

The woman said the man was acting irrationally at the time of the incident, police said.

Officers arrived at the scene and two went inside of the home. Police say the man was standing in the hallway and pointed a gun at the officers.

None of the officers were injured; however, police fired gunshots and the man was killed, according to SAPD.

Three children were also inside of the home at the time of the shooting and police say they were ushered out after officers went inside.

According to SAPD Chief William McManus, the two officers involved in the shooting have around nine years of tenure within the department.

We’ll bring more details as they become available.

