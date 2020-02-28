San Antonio police seek man accused of shooting South Side Subway employee

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect in a shooting that happened at a Subway on the South Side early Friday morning.

An aggravated robbery was reported in the 11600 block of SE Loop 410.

Employee at South Side Subway found shot behind counter

Police said an employee of the sandwich shop was shot multiple times by a man, now identified by SAPD as 42-year-old Andrew Munoz.

No one else was inside the restaurant during the shooting, police said.

Police said someone entered the shop and found the employee, a woman in her 30s or 40s, seriously wounded.

Munoz has an active warrant for his arrest.

Police are asking anyone who sees him avoid any contact and call SAPD immediately.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 210-207-7273 or 911 and refer to case SAPD20043121.