Police: Man stabs older brother after fight over video game component

SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old man stabbed his older brother after a fight broke out over a video game component, according to San Antonio Police Department.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Future Drive just before 10 a.m. for a report of a cutting.

Police say the man fought with his 22-year-old brother over a video game component and stabbed him in the chest.

The 22-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The 19-year-old man was arrested but police have not yet said what charges he is facing.

Other family members were in the home at the time of the incident but no one else was injured, authorities say.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.