Man stabbed in altercation with girlfriend’s family, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A local man was stabbed during an altercation with his girlfriend’s family overnight, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just after midnight at a home in the 600 block of South Navidad on the city’s West Side.

According to police, the man was at his home with his girlfriend when the girlfriend’s aunt and her aunt’s boyfriend both showed up to the house.

Police said the aunt and her boyfriend wanted to take the girlfriend somewhere, but the man refused to let her family members take her.

That’s when, police say, a tug of war with the girlfriend started.

The aunt’s boyfriend stepped in with a knife and stabbed the man twice, once in the back and once in the head, police said.

Officers said when they arrived, the victim, a man in his 30s, was not cooperating. He was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition.

Police said the aunt’s boyfriend fled the scene following the stabbing. He has not yet been found.