SAPD: Man, woman pulled handguns on cashier during store robbery

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a woman and a man accused of robbing a Northeast Bexar County store last month.

According to police, the robbery occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 2 at the Flying J Travel Center in the 1800 block of Foster Road.

The woman and the man approached the cashier, showed their handguns and demanded money, police said.

The cashier “struggled with the suspects" before they fled with an unknown amount of money, according to Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers released surveillance images of the two suspects and the black car they allegedly fled in.

Police are searching for a man and a woman accused of robbing a Flying J Travel Center on Foster Road on Feb. 2, 2020. (KSAT)

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.