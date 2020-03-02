2 juveniles in custody after car chase in Castle Hills

CASTLE HILLS, Texas – Castle Hills police have arrested two juveniles and are searching for two more following a brief car chase overnight.

The incident occurred just before 4 a.m. near Blanco Road and Weizmann Street on the city’s North Side.

According to police, an officer noticed a traffic violation and ran the vehicle’s plates. That’s when, police said, the car was reported as stolen.

Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver sped off, leading them on a short chase in a neighborhood near Blanco Road.

Police said the driver eventually pulled over at Weizmann and Winewood Drive, where four juveniles then ran on foot.

Officers were able to find and arrest the driver and another passenger, but two -- a male and a female -- managed to get away. The driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Police did not give a list of the possible charges the juveniles are facing.