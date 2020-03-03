KSAT12 GMSA at 9 a.m., March 3 ,2020

SAN ANTONIO – Top stories this morning, North Star Mall is set to reopen this afternoon after closing Monday for a “deep cleaning.”

A man was arrested early this morning after leading deputies on a high-speed chase.

Plus, it’s Election Day in Texas.

